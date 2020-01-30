Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Short Interest Update

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Christopher Bischoff acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $3,689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $6,955,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $5,624,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Livongo Health by 5,330.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $24.91 on Thursday. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $45.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.77 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 43.59% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

