LIXIL Group (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

LIXIL Group (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JSGRY stock opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. LIXIL Group has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

LIXIL Group Company Profile

LIXIL Group Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

