Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 72 ($0.95) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective (down previously from GBX 65 ($0.86)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 66.63 ($0.88).

Shares of LON:LLOY traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 57.90 ($0.76). The stock had a trading volume of 125,800,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion and a PE ratio of 20.68. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.98.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Sara V. Weller purchased 32,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

