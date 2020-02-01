Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.03

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.03 and traded as high as $58.27. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $57.93, with a volume of 127,522,547 shares trading hands.

LLOY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 65.88 ($0.87).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Sara V. Weller purchased 32,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

