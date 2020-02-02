Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Down to $3.03

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.03. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 5,002,740 shares changing hands.

LYG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

