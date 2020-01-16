Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 72 ($0.95) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Shore Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s current price.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 56 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 66.63 ($0.88).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 57.41 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion and a PE ratio of 20.50. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.98.

In related news, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28). Also, insider Sara V. Weller purchased 32,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

