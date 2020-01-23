Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.95) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.16) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price (down from GBX 65 ($0.86)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 65.88 ($0.87).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 58.48 ($0.77) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89.

In related news, insider Sara V. Weller purchased 32,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

