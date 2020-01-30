LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Up 25.7% in January

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LM Funding America stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. 6,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. LM Funding America has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

