LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.29

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and traded as high as $15.65. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 5,105 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33.

In other LMP Capital and Income Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $36,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 37.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $456,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

