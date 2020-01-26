LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.00

LMS Capital PLC (LON:LMS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38.20 ($0.50), with a volume of 31316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.40 ($0.51).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

LMS Capital Company Profile (LON:LMS)

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

