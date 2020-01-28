Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Receives C$77.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on L. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$69.67 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$62.67 and a 52-week high of C$76.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 4.6500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

