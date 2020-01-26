Lockheed Martin Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.40 (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.40 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $24.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

LMT opened at $432.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.94. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $433.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?