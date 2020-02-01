Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) VP Sells $481,725.16 in Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LMT opened at $428.12 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $287.79 and a 1-year high of $438.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.81.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

