Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded by Alembic Global Advisors

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $489.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.81.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $8.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.88. 1,225,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $287.79 and a 52-week high of $438.99. The firm has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

