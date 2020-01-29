Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $454.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $396.45.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $437.17 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $438.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $405.88 and a 200-day moving average of $386.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index