Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.32, RTT News reports. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 23.65-23.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $23.65-23.95 EPS.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $431.88. 220,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,971. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.90. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $434.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

