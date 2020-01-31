Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $520.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $469.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.81.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.88. 1,225,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.91. The firm has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $287.79 and a fifty-two week high of $438.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

