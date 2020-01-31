Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from to in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LMT. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $430.81.

LMT traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.90. 1,210,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,217. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $287.79 and a 12-month high of $438.99. The company has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

