Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $434.33 and last traded at $432.43, with a volume of 86195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $432.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.32. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $1,959,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.4% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $326,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

