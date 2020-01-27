Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lockheed Martin earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Lockheed Martin’s ranking:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $432.50 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $433.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 53.78%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection