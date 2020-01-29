Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 23.65-23.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.75-64.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.55 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY20 guidance to $23.65-23.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Buckingham Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $406.75.

LMT stock remained flat at $$437.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 700,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,971. The firm has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $438.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

