Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.65-23.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.75-64.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.56 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 23.65-23.95 EPS.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $437.60. The stock had a trading volume of 764,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $405.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $438.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $406.75.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

