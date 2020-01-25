LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Stock Price Up 13.4%

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s stock price rose 13.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $8.66, approximately 476,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 509% from the average daily volume of 78,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

LOGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 15.72 and a quick ratio of 15.72.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

