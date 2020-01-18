Logitech International (LOGI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 20th. Analysts expect Logitech International to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.25. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 26,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,077,388.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,566,206.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,445 shares of company stock valued at $8,544,661. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading