Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Director Sells $669,218.96 in Stock

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,888.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Didier Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,054,361.70.

LOGI opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25. Logitech International SA has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Logitech International by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

