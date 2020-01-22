Logitech International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,283 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,719% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 put options.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 26,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,077,388.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,566,206.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,054,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,445 shares of company stock worth $8,544,661. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 86.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Logitech International by 318.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Logitech International by 60.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth $191,000. 34.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

LOGI opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

