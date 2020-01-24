Logitech International’s (LOGI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Loop Capital

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Loop Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LOGI. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

LOGI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 103,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,007. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,719,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,059 shares of company stock worth $8,159,518. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 27.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 56.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 205.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Logitech International by 1,259.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 139,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

