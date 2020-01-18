Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Shares Up 16.7%

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR)’s stock price shot up 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 864,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 242% from the average session volume of 252,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

