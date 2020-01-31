Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $21.96, 1,983 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

