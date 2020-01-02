London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE:LSE) Holding Tight to an F Score of 4

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a stock’s value. The Value Composite score of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE:LSE) is 68. A firm with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE:LSE) is 62.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE:LSE) is 4. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE:LSE) has a current ERP5 Rank of 4146 . The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Shifting gears, we can see that London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE:LSE) has a Q.i. Value of 34.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Leverage Ratio

The Leverage Ratio of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE:LSE) is 0.002873. Leverage ratio is the total debt of a company divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. Companies take on debt to finance their day to day operations. The leverage ratio can measure how much of a company’s capital comes from debt. With this ratio, investors can better estimate how well a company will be able to pay their long and short term financial obligations.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE:LSE), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 24.506200. The 6 month volatility is 33.539100, and the 3 month is spotted at 27.002700. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

PI & Volatility

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE:LSE) is 24.506200. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE:LSE) is 27.002700. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 33.539100.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE:LSE) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.66417. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.89459, the 24 month is 2.10254, and the 36 month is 2.72872. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.10089, the 3 month is 1.06808, and the 1 month is currently 1.14815.