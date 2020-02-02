Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 224 ($2.95).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMP. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of LON:LMP remained flat at $GBX 227.80 ($3.00) during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. Londonmetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 184.20 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 230.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Londonmetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.95%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.10), for a total value of £944,000 ($1,241,778.48).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

