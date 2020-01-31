Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Shares Up 21.6%

Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC)’s share price shot up 21.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 47,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 28,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Long Blockchain Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LBCC)

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade under the The Original Long Island brand name. In addition, the company focuses on developing and investing in blockchain technology solutions.

