Longbow Research Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price boosted by Longbow Research from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Western Digital stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,385 shares of company stock worth $1,900,638 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

