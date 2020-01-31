Loop Capital Boosts Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital to in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.24. The stock had a trading volume of 935,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,468. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

