Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LORL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 106.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

