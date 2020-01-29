Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Short Interest Up 35.7% in January

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 106.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LORL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.54. 79,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

