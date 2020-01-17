Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Up 7.3% in December

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $106,244,000 after buying an additional 3,792,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,815,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,160,107 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after buying an additional 362,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $31.84. 30,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,700. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.71 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?