Loungers (LON:LGRS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LGRS has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

LON:LGRS opened at GBX 242 ($3.18) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 214.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 204.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Loungers has a 12 month low of GBX 186 ($2.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 232 ($3.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $219.69 million and a PE ratio of -65.41.

In other Loungers news, insider Robert Darwent sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76), for a total value of £18,900,000 ($24,861,878.45).

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve