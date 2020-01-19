Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lovesac from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.29.

LOVE traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, COO Albert Jack Krause bought 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,170.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 43,776 shares of company stock worth $600,104. Insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 2,104.5% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 172,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 164,383 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 94.4% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 314,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 152,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 44.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 131,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 36.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 104,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 84.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 96,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

