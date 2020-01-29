LPA Group PLC (LON:LPA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80

LPA Group PLC (LON:LPA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from LPA Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LPA stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 106 ($1.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.80. LPA Group has a 1 year low of GBX 74.01 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.51). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67.

Separately, FinnCap raised their price target on LPA Group from GBX 131 ($1.72) to GBX 156 ($2.05) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About LPA Group

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

