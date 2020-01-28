LPL Financial (LPLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LPLA opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.81. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,689.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $1,207,379.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,024 shares of company stock worth $7,963,444. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

