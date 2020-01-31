LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

LPLA stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $67.11 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,404 shares of company stock worth $13,946,921. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

