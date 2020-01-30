LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPLA. ValuEngine cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

LPLA stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,920. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $67.11 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.91.

In other news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 51,140 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $4,415,427.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,449.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,404 shares of company stock worth $13,946,921. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $75,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in LPL Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 940.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

