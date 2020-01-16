LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LRAD an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNSS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,618. LRAD has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LRAD (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com