LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSC Communications’ earnings. LSC Communications reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LSC Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.38) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LSC Communications.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.57 million. LSC Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 1,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 473.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the second quarter worth $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the third quarter worth $70,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKSD stock remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 275,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,192. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. LSC Communications has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

