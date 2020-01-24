LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSC Communications, Inc. provides traditional and digital print, print-related services and office products which serves publishers, merchandisers and retailers. The Company’s service offering includes e-services, warehousing and fulfillment and supply chain management. LSC Communications, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of NYSE LKSD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 190,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. LSC Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.57 million. On average, analysts predict that LSC Communications will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKSD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LSC Communications by 1,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LSC Communications by 473.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in LSC Communications by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in LSC Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

