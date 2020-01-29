LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.09

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.09 and traded as high as $6.75. LSI Industries shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 56,041 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $171.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. LSI Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Research analysts predict that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 58.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 434,017 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 409,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 796,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

