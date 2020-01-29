Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luby’s stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Luby’s worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Luby’s has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.36 million during the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Luby’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

