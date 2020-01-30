Lucid (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Lucid Inc (OTCMKTS:LCDX)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.51. Lucid shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 3,945 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

About Lucid (OTCMKTS:LCDX)

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

