Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Receives $31.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on LK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth about $25,238,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 316.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 744,842 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 26.5% during the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 79,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth about $5,133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth about $4,537,000.

LK traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,992,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,318,098. Luckin Coffee has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 557.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

